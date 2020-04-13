City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City and Man United join top European clubs in the race for in-demand Bundesliga centre-back

Freddie Pye

Manchester City and Manchester United are both interested in RB Leipzig centre-back, Dayot Upamecano (21), according to Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old Frenchman is the latest in an ever-growing list of potential central defenders to make the switch to the Etihad Stadium this summer - in a transfer window that desperately requires City officials to invest in a 'Vincent Kompany replacement' following the struggles at the back this season.

As reported by Sky Sports, Upamacano is also being 'discussed' at a host of top clubs across Europe, including Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

hi-res-91834fdaaf635e2af40c6d7ad8ec1b1b_crop_north

Although RB Leipzig are not currently struggling for cash, the 21-year-old is set to enter the final year of his current deal at the Bundesliga side, with a release clause of £52.5m.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City reject swap deal between star forward and Juventus winger

Manchester City have rejected the idea of a direct swap between Gabriel Jesus and Juventus winger Douglas Costa, according to reports from Repubblica.

Danny Lardner

Man City taking a 'close look' at Ligue 1 centre-back - £28 million fee mentioned

Manchester City are reportedly taking a 'close look' at Marseille centre-back Boubacar Kamara.

harryasiddall

“I wanted to take a step forward and City was the right team..." - Former Premier League striker opens up on Man City move

Former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko has reflected on his career in England, and what influenced him to join the Premier League outfit.

Danny Lardner

"I could have gone to a host of clubs: City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton..." - Phil Jones reflects on his career

Manchester United centre-back Phil Jones has revealed in a recent interview that he had offers from various clubs before joining the red side of Manchester.

Danny Lardner

"It is really sad news." - Mikel Arteta opens up on the death of Pep Guardiola's mother

In a recent interview, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up about the struggles of contracting coronavirus as well as the tragic death of Pep Guardiola's mother.

Danny Lardner

Former Man City manager reveals his biggest achievement

In a recent interview, Roberto Mancini named winning the Premier League in 2012 as his finest achievement in management to date.

Nathan Allen

Man City 'ready to pay' £97.5 million release clause for Serie A forward - Barcelona, Chelsea, and Real Madrid 'unable or unwilling' to pay sum

Manchester City are the favourites to sign Inter Milan forward, Lautaro Martinez, and are ready to trigger his release clause.

Freddie Pye

Barcelona 'open' to a proposed swap deal for Man City defender

According to recent reports, Barcelona are 'open' to a proposed swap deal involving Joao Cancelo and Nelson Semedo.

Harry Winters

Man City enquire about Bundesliga midfield star - Bayern Munich also interested

Manchester City have enquired about breakout star Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkuson; but will face stiff competition from Bayern Munich.

Danny Lardner

Man City identify Bundesliga centre-back as one of their main defensive targets

Manchester City have identified Jonathan Tah as one of their main centre-back targets for next season.

harryasiddall