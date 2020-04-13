Man City and Man United join top European clubs in the race for in-demand Bundesliga centre-back

Manchester City and Manchester United are both interested in RB Leipzig centre-back, Dayot Upamecano (21), according to Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old Frenchman is the latest in an ever-growing list of potential central defenders to make the switch to the Etihad Stadium this summer - in a transfer window that desperately requires City officials to invest in a 'Vincent Kompany replacement' following the struggles at the back this season.

As reported by Sky Sports, Upamacano is also being 'discussed' at a host of top clubs across Europe, including Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Although RB Leipzig are not currently struggling for cash, the 21-year-old is set to enter the final year of his current deal at the Bundesliga side, with a release clause of £52.5m.

