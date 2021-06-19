Man City And Man United Set To Make An Offer For Real Madrid Star - Contract Demands Revealed

Fresh reports have suggested both Manchester City and Manchester United are set to make an offer for departing Real Madrid star, Sergio Ramos.

The Spanish central defender has called time on a legendary Real Madrid career where he's won a staggering 23 trophies at both academy and first team level. During that time, he's played 671 games, scoring 101 goals and providing 40 assists.

After intense discussions between Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos, both parties felt it was the right time to move on.

With countless world class pedigree, it's no surprise the European heavyweights are scrambling for his signature.

PSG are seen as the frontrunners, but a fresh report from journalist Ekren Konur has revealed both Manchester City and local rivals Manchester United are set to come in with offers of their own.

Konur has even revealed the figures Sergio Ramos would demand in his contract. The Spaniard would request a two-year deal, with an annual salary of €16 million and a signing on fee of €20 million.

High figures, but maybe worth it for Manchester City who are searching for that added experience who may finally bring the Champions League trophy back to Manchester. Sergio Ramos has done exactly that in Madrid four times.

However, only recently, Manchester City briefed the press to say they're definitely not interested in signing the centre-back. The figures involved anyway for a 35 year-old is a risk, and one the club are seemingly not willing to take.

