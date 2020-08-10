City Xtra
Man City and Man United to battle it out over star defender

Jack Walker

According to ESPN and Corriere dello Sport writer, Gabriele Marcotti, Manchester United could still come in for Manchester City's number one target, Kalidou Koulibaly. 

The defender has been Pep Guardiola's number one priority signing this summer, as he attempts to sure up a shaky defence; however, it seems that he isn't the only one in Manchester seeking defensive reinforcements.

fbl-eur-c1-barcelona-napoli
(Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

After City captured Nathan Aké, it was reported that Man United were keen on signing the Dutchman, after a much-publicised attempt by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to tempt the player into a move, after his side faced Bournemouth late last season.

Now it seems that United are again targetting the same player as their cross-city rivals, and it's not for the first time! The two Manchester clubs have often battled for the services of top players over the decade, and it seems they could be set to go at it again.

Marcotti said: "From Napoli's perspective, I think they feel there is a chance that he's [Koulibaly] going to go. But they also feel that the only other club other than Man City that could come in for him potentially is Manchester United..."

