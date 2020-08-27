Man City and Napoli are at the 'details stage' for Kalidou Koulibaly - €75M needed to close the deal

Manchester City's latest proposal for Kalidou Koulibaly that is reported to be in the region of €70 million 'is not enough to convince' Napoli's Aurelio De Laurentiis, however the two parties are claimed to be in the 'details stage' of negotiations, according to the latest reports from Italy.

When all the news concerning Pep Guardiola's side seems to revolve around Lionel Messi, and understandably so, it's important to remember that Manchester City's pursuit of their number one centre-back target is still yet to reach a conclusion. Despite significant progression over the past few days, it does appear as though the final fee involved in a transfer has yet to have been agreed.

According to Corriere Dello Sport as relayed by CalcioNapoli24, negotiations between Manchester City and Napoli continue, with a deal for the Senegalese centre-back not yet concluded. A proposal of €70 million is not enough to convince Aurelio De Laurentiis, and another offer will be needed for an agreement. It could be the case however, although this is not mentioned in the report, that Manchester City make up the difference through add-ons.

On a slightly more positive note, Corriere Dello Sport do suggest that Manchester City and Napoli are now at the 'details stage' of their talks over Kalidou Koulibaly. Once the offer from Manchester City has reached €75 million, it is reported that the deal will close.

Some corners had suggested that Manchester City may be forced to look elsewhere for a viable centre-back recruit, should they wish to pursue an astronomical, world-record fee for want away Barcelona legend Lionel Messi this summer. However, it is clear where priorities lie at the Etihad, and although a deal for the Argentine great would stamp a major marker of intent, centre-back remains a crucial part of the club's recruitment drive.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra