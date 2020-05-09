City Xtra
Man City and Pep Guardiola 'make contact' with Ligue 1 midfielder - future 'written' at Etihad Stadium

Freddie Pye

Manchester City have made contact with Lyon regarding the potential transfer of Houssem Aouar this summer, according to journalist Julien Maynard as relayed by Le10Sport in France.

The latest update on this relatively fresh transfer saga comes after RMCSport claimed that the current Premier League champions would make contact with the Ligue 1 side when he coronavirus crisis was coming to a close and the state of the transfer market became more apparent.

fbl-fra-cup-lyon-marseille

However, journalist Julien Maynard claims that not only have Manchester City made contact regarding the transfer of the 21-year-old, but Pep Guardiola is also in 'regular discussion' with the player himself. The report from Le10Sport closed by claiming that the future of the midfielder seems 'written' at the Etihad Stadium.

Although many Manchester City fans will be calling for a further progression of Phil Foden next season, a more experienced name may be required to fill the gap left by David Silva upon the expiry of his contract.

