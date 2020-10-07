Man City and PSG interested in former Arsenal midfielder valued at €50M

Manchester City and PSG both displayed interest in AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer (22) in the summer - both sides, however, opted against meeting the player's €50M release clause, claims Vito Angele as relayed by ACMreports.

Bennacer signed for Milan at the beginning of the 2019/20 season, arriving after a two-year spell with Empoli for around £13 million. The Algerian also spent two years with Premier League side Arsenal, but only made one League Cup appearance.

However, he has impressed since moving to Italy. Last season, Bennacer made 35 appearances in all competitions for Milan, earning a reputation as a solid midfielder capable both defensively and on the ball.

(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

City were linked with the Algerian youngster in the press several times during the transfer window, with one report even claiming Riyad Mahrez was working hard to convince his international teammate to move to England.

Additionally, Pep Guardiola was often said to be personally convinced of the midfielder's qualities. Nevertheless, the interest failed to develop into anything serious, although if Bennacer has another strong season in Italy it would not be a surprise to see the rumours reignited.

It seems, though, that French champions PSG would be ready to rival City in any move for the combative midfielder.

