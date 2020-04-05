Man City and Real Madrid in a '£150m tug of war' for Premier League striker

Harry Kane is the subject of a '£150m tug of war' between Manchester City and Real Madrid, according to the Daily Express.

The Spurs striker, who has scored 136 goals in his last 198 Premier League games, has been linked with a move away from the club for a number of years. Though injuries have hampered him in the past two seasons, he remains one of the most talked-about transfer targets in the world.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

So it's no surprise to see two of the world's most powerful clubs right now being attached to reports of a bidding war for the player. City are likely looking for a replacement for Sergio Agüero, who is expected to leave the club in the next few seasons.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have not yet come close to replacing the goal threat they lost when selling Cristiano Ronaldo - Eden Hazard, so far, has been a disappointment.

Kane has been in the news of late, with stars such as Jermaine Jenas and Gary Neville suggesting he may need to move on from Spurs for the good of his career; a trophy still eludes Jose Mourinho's side, despite the continued prowess of Kane and Son Heung-Min.

(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

One obstacle facing any side who hope to sign Kane is Spurs' chairman Daniel Levy, who is a famously tough negotiator known for getting high prices for his star players. However, City's capture of Kyle Walker from the London club in 2017 suggests they're not afraid to deal with Levy when necessary. Real Madrid, who have signed Gareth Bale and Luka Modric from Spurs in the last decade, are no strangers to Levy either.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra