City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City and Real Madrid in a '£150m tug of war' for Premier League striker

Nathan Allen

Harry Kane is the subject of a '£150m tug of war' between Manchester City and Real Madrid, according to the Daily Express. 

The Spurs striker, who has scored 136 goals in his last 198 Premier League games, has been linked with a move away from the club for a number of years. Though injuries have hampered him in the past two seasons, he remains one of the most talked-about transfer targets in the world.

tottenham-hotspur-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league
(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

So it's no surprise to see two of the world's most powerful clubs right now being attached to reports of a bidding war for the player. City are likely looking for a replacement for Sergio Agüero, who is expected to leave the club in the next few seasons. 

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have not yet come close to replacing the goal threat they lost when selling Cristiano Ronaldo - Eden Hazard, so far, has been a disappointment. 

Kane has been in the news of late, with stars such as Jermaine Jenas and Gary Neville suggesting he may need to move on from Spurs for the good of his career; a trophy still eludes Jose Mourinho's side, despite the continued prowess of Kane and Son Heung-Min.

fbl-eng-pr-wolves-tottenham
(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

One obstacle facing any side who hope to sign Kane is Spurs' chairman Daniel Levy, who is a famously tough negotiator known for getting high prices for his star players. However, City's capture of Kyle Walker from the London club in 2017 suggests they're not afraid to deal with Levy when necessary. Real Madrid, who have signed Gareth Bale and Luka Modric from Spurs in the last decade, are no strangers to Levy either. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments (1)
BriDruid
BriDruid

Let the bidding begin. 150M is a bit light for Kane.

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kevin De Bruyne one of three players to 'speak up' regarding potential player cuts

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was one of only three players to speak during a video meeting regarding potential player cuts.

Nathan Allen

"Well, tomorrow I can't go, but in the future, God will say..." - Sergio Agüero speaks to Independiente manager on his future

Independiente manager Lucas Pusineri has revealed he has had conversations with Sergio Agüero about his post-City career.

Nathan Allen

Man City have allocated an 'important budget' for Argentinian wonderkid - Inter Milan also interested

Manchester City have set aside an 'important budget' for Velez Sarsfield wonderkid Thiago Almada.

Nathan Allen

Leaked 2020/21 Man City away kit recreated in concept designs

With recent leaks suggesting a certain style will be adopted in the design of Manchester City's 2020/21 away shirt - City Xtra have created some possible concept kits Puma could go for.

harryasiddall

Man City identify THREE Inter players as potential targets - one has 'caught the interest' of Pep Guardiola

Manchester City have identified Lautaro Martinez, Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni as potential summer transfer targets.

harryasiddall

Juventus 'really like' Man City star - player exchange offered as part of the deal

Juventus have offered Douglas Costa as part of a swap deal for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

Danny Lardner

Real Madrid will 'not consider any kind of offer' from Man City for star centre-back

Real Madrid will 'not consider any kind of offer' from Manchester City for Raphaël Varane this summer.

Danny Lardner

Former Man City record-signing claims owner 'pledged' to sign Kaka and Lionel Messi

Manchester City's former record-signing Robinho says that Sheikh Mansour pledged to sign Kaka and Lionel Messi, in conversation with Marca.

markgough96

Etihad Stadium considered for potential auxiliary hospital to aid coronavirus fight

Premier League stadiums are being considered for use as auxiliary hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic, with a number of clubs already handing over their stadiums according to Mike Keegan with the Daily Mail.

DanielBower

Man City CEO Ferran Soriano reveals 'latest plans' for club's appeal to CAS over Champions League ban

The Athletic journalist Sam Lee has reported on Man City's recent plans for its appeal to CAS in regards to UEFA's Champions League ban, with the club 'open to a conference call'.

markgough96