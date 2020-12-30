NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search
Man City and Real Madrid reportedly in the race to sign Brazilian winger

Man City and Real Madrid reportedly in the race to sign Brazilian winger

Manchester City and Real Madrid are eyeing Shakhtar Donetsk's 20-year-old winger Tete, according to the latest reports.
Author:
Publish date:

Following his recent performances for Shakhtar Donetsk, both Manchester City and Real Madrid are now reportedly monitoring the potential signing of 20-year-old Brazilian winger, Tete.  

According to the latest reports relayed by Sport Witness, City have been impressed with Tete's recent performances, which has led to conversations about potentially bringing him to the Etihad Stadium.

Tete attracted interest from top clubs all around Europe, after his brilliant performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage this season. With an assist and a goal to his name, Tete was instrumental in leading Shakhtar Donetsk to a 3-2 win over the Spanish giants. 

real-madrid-v-shakhtar-donetsk-group-b-uefa-champions-league

Earlier this year, Tete confirmed his interest in playing for a Premier League side. He believes that players have a lot of creative freedom in the English league. That said, he is more interested in playing for Liverpool or Manchester United while his dream is to play for Barcelona FC eventually. Here's what he had to say, 

“The Premier League is an extraordinary competition, the game is played at a great pace, there are lots of great managers and great clubs. I feel players have more creative freedom there."

"I always dream of playing for Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona, as I mentioned. But the special affection I have is for Barcelona. It’s a team that I’ve always followed since I was little, since I was a child. I used to get Barcelona shirts, Messi shirts. So that passion grew every day, and the affection I really have is for Barcelona."

fbl-eur-c1-shakhtar-presser

According to the reports, Leicester City and Newcastle United also contacted the player for a potential move earlier this year. However, there are no concrete reports about these two clubs' interest in signing Tete in January. 

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

fbl-eur-c1-shakhtar-presser
Transfer Rumours

Man City and Real Madrid reportedly in the race to sign Brazilian winger

manchester-city-v-newcastle-united-premier-league (10)
News

Breaking: Man City confirm Tuesday Covid-19 results

olympique-de-marseille-v-manchester-city-group-c-uefa-champions-league
Transfer Rumours

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Man City transfer plans ahead January window

fc-bayern-muenchen-v-rb-salzburg-group-a-uefa-champions-league
Transfer Rumours

Man City are 'thinking about' moving for Bundesliga defender - Pep Guardiola is a 'big fan'

Manchester City's Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson reacts during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on February 6, 2019. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
News

‘Me and my wife do a lot to help people back home!’ - Manchester City star opens up about life back in his home country

manchester-city-v-southampton-premier-league-2
Transfer Rumours

Bundesliga club now 'very interested' in Man City winger - meteoric rise of Jadon Sancho to effect deal

arsenal-v-manchester-city-carabao-cup-quarter-final (2)
Features/Opinions

Safety First (unless it's City) - A Week in the City

France's defender Benjamin Mendy arrives in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on November 12, 2018, as part of the team's preparation for the upcoming Nations League football match against the Netherlands and a friendly football match against Uruguay. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)
News

Manchester City considering their options amid claim that defender "annoys" Pep Guardiola

47855859
News

Family of Man City midfielder confirm Covid-19 test result