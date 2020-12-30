Man City and Real Madrid reportedly in the race to sign Brazilian winger

Following his recent performances for Shakhtar Donetsk, both Manchester City and Real Madrid are now reportedly monitoring the potential signing of 20-year-old Brazilian winger, Tete.

According to the latest reports relayed by Sport Witness, City have been impressed with Tete's recent performances, which has led to conversations about potentially bringing him to the Etihad Stadium.

Tete attracted interest from top clubs all around Europe, after his brilliant performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage this season. With an assist and a goal to his name, Tete was instrumental in leading Shakhtar Donetsk to a 3-2 win over the Spanish giants.

Earlier this year, Tete confirmed his interest in playing for a Premier League side. He believes that players have a lot of creative freedom in the English league. That said, he is more interested in playing for Liverpool or Manchester United while his dream is to play for Barcelona FC eventually. Here's what he had to say,

“The Premier League is an extraordinary competition, the game is played at a great pace, there are lots of great managers and great clubs. I feel players have more creative freedom there."

"I always dream of playing for Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona, as I mentioned. But the special affection I have is for Barcelona. It’s a team that I’ve always followed since I was little, since I was a child. I used to get Barcelona shirts, Messi shirts. So that passion grew every day, and the affection I really have is for Barcelona."

According to the reports, Leicester City and Newcastle United also contacted the player for a potential move earlier this year. However, there are no concrete reports about these two clubs' interest in signing Tete in January.

