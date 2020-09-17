Man City and Roma interested in young winger - €25 million fee mentioned

As reported by Italian outlet Calcio Mercato as relayed via Sport Witness, Manchester City recently joined the race to sign Manor Solomon. Over the last two seasons, the Israeli player made 43 appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk across all competitions.

Back in November 2019, Solomon also scored a crucial goal for the Ukrainian side when they faced Manchester City in the Champions League as the match ended in a draw. The reports claim that AS Roma have had their sights set on the young winger for a long time and are willing to pay €12m.

(Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

However, Shakhtar Donetsk want more than twice that amount. The Ukrainian club expects nothing less than €25m, claiming that ‘top European clubs’ are interested in signing the player. And it appears that Man City could be one of them.

There have been no concrete reports about Man City expressing their interest in the winger and a potential offer from the Premier League. Therefore, Man City's name may be linked with the player in order to help justify the transfer fee while the Serie A side take a second look at their offer.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra