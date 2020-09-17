SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City and Roma interested in young winger - €25 million fee mentioned

Shruti Sadbhav

As reported by Italian outlet Calcio Mercato as relayed via Sport Witness, Manchester City recently joined the race to sign Manor Solomon. Over the last two seasons, the Israeli player made 43 appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk across all competitions.

Back in November 2019, Solomon also scored a crucial goal for the Ukrainian side when they faced Manchester City in the Champions League as the match ended in a draw. The reports claim that AS Roma have had their sights set on the young winger for a long time and are willing to pay €12m.

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-shakhtar (4)
(Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

However, Shakhtar Donetsk want more than twice that amount. The Ukrainian club expects nothing less than €25m, claiming that ‘top European clubs’ are interested in signing the player. And it appears that Man City could be one of them.

There have been no concrete reports about Man City expressing their interest in the winger and a potential offer from the Premier League. Therefore, Man City's name may be linked with the player in order to help justify the transfer fee while the Serie A side take a second look at their offer. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City centre-back asks the club to leave this summer - Everton and West Ham interested

Manchester City centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo reportedly wants to leave the club, and he has managed to ‘attract interest from four Premier League clubs’.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City forward has 'great chance' of making opening Premier League game - 90 days out through injury

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a 'great chance' of making his side's opening Premier League fixture of the 2020/21 campaign, according to the latest reports on Monday afternoon.

Freddie Pye

"He has played a key role in my decision to join Manchester City" - New signing opens up on the reasons behind his move

As the domestic season countdown hits less than a week away for Manchester City, new signing Ferran Torres spoke about his personal ambitions, as well as the clubs.

Adam Booker

Barcelona strikers representatives offered his services to Man City at the start of the summer

Spanish football reporter Gerard Romero reports that Antoine Griezmann's representatives offered the forward to Manchester City at the start of the summer.

Adam Booker

Man City defender expected to leave the club this summer - Portuguese side a 'priority'

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi is expected to leave the club this summer, with his former side Porto seen as a 'priority'.

harryasiddall

Man City set new deadline date for Kalidou Koulibaly deal

Manchester City have set a new deadline date for the completion of a deal for Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly, with the player's agent expected in Italy next week to meet with Aurelio De Laurentiis, according to the latest reports from Italy.

Freddie Pye

Man City trio set to leave on loan after key player looks set to stay

Should Eric Garcia remain at Manchester City for the 2020/21 season, the club are likely to suggest Taylor Harwood-Bellis leaves on loan to gain experience.

Adam Booker

“We’ll see, we still don’t know, it’s not certain...” - Napoli star speaks out on Man City transfer saga

Manchester City are 'getting closer' to an agreement with Napoli regarding centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly. It's widely expected that the two sides will conclude a transfer.

harryasiddall

Man City are happy to wait and see whether Italian giants lower price for star defender

Manchester City are happy to wait to see if Napoli lower their asking price for Kalidou Koulibaly, while the Serie A club expect movement from Manchester before the start of their Premier League season, which is less than a week away.

Adam Booker

Barcelona set to present their second offer to Man City for young centre-back

Barcelona are set to present their second offer to Manchester City for Eric García, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Adam Booker