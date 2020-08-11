Man City and Valencia in 'advanced negotiations' for centre-back - player has other 'very important' offers

Valencia and Manchester City are in 'advanced negotiations' over a transfer for Nicolas Otamendi, who is pleased by the thought of returning to his former club, despite having other offers from La Liga and a 'very important' offer from Italy, according to reports.

It is claimed that Manchester City have put defender Nicolas Otamendi on the market, with the chances of the Argentine departing this summer 'much greater' than before. The player is still unsure about his future but believes that - if he does leave City - his destination will be Valencia, despite having a few other offers.

The 32-year-old joined City from Valencia in 2015 for £32 million and has since racked up 136 appearances for the side, winning seven major honours and two Community Shields. In 2018, Otamendi was included in the PFA Team of the Season, after an impressive season at the heart of City's defence, achieving a league record 100-points.

Manuel Pellegrini was the man who brought Nicolas Otamendi to Manchester, with the now Real Betis manager also reportedly interested in reuniting with the defender this summer. However, it seems that the player has his heart set on returning to his former side.

Another of Otamendi's former clubs are set to profit from the deal, with Argentine outfit Velez Sarsfield reportedly bagging 5% of the transfer fee, according to Agustin Sileo.

