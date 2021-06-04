Man City Anticipated to Launch Formal Offer for Serie A Star - Juventus and PSG Also Tracking the Player With Interest
Manuel Locatelli is coming off of one breakout campaign with Sassuolo.
Locatelli was Sassuolo's reliable workhorse midfielder over the recent Serie A season thanks to his 34 appearances in league play. The Italian's versatility as a midfielder proved to be key in Sassuolo's second consecutive top-eight finish in the league.
Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali recently hinted that the team would be open to any offers for Locatelli over the upcoming summer transfer window.
From the player's perspective, it is claimed he is eyeing a move to Juventus, according to a report from CalcioMercato.
READ MORE: Man City chairman reveals stance on Pep Guardiola's future
READ MORE: Arsenal leading the race for Man City winger this summer
Amid interest from a multitude of top European clubs, the 23-year-old currently lists Juventus as his top destination and prefers to make the jump to the Serie A giants following the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament.
Locatelli will not be short of any interested suitors in the coming months.
CalcioMercato further adds that both Manchester City and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain could soon reach out to Sassuolo to submit transfer offers for the coveted Italian midfielder.
Sassuolo are seemingly set on garnering at least €40 million from a possible Locatelli transfer deal.
READ MORE: Man City chairman hints at club's plans to replace Sergio Aguero
READ MORE: How Sergio Aguero thanked Man City staff upon departure from club
Juventus are open to acquiring the rising Serie A star and would much prefer to settle at a €25 million fee for such a deal.
On the other hand, it is not yet known whether the Premier League champions would consider meeting Sassuolo's initial price demands for the talent.
Manchester City will have an opportunity to further scout Manuel Locatelli this summer, as he represents the Italian national team at Euro 2020. With a strong run of performances over this upcoming international tournament, he could once again raise his transfer value.
You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra