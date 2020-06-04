City Xtra
Man City appear to have successfully resisted Real Madrid's interest in key forward

markgough96

Manchester City's efforts to fend off Real Madrid's interest in Raheem Sterling appear increasingly likely to succeed, with the Spanish side no longer deeming him a priority target report Sport as relayed via Sport Witness.

Sterling's future has generated plenty of discussion in the media in recent months, with the England international establishing himself as one the best forwards in Europe.

After posing in a Real Madrid shirt for an interview with AS in February, the rumours of a move to the Spanish capital gained credence. 

(Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

However, it now appears that Manchester City will be able to fend off any interest from Real Madrid in Sterling, after Spanish newspaper Sport claimed that the winger is not a priority target for the club. 

Additionally, the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu are of the opinion that their options in the forward positions are 'more than covered' - thus not justifying the need to spend the exorbitant sum that would be needed to prise Sterling from City.

Sterling's contract runs until June 2023 and it is known that Manchester City have been trying to tie the star to a longer deal. Until that contract is signed, rumours such as these will continue to gather in the press. 

