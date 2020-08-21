Man City approach Lyon over the signing of star midfielder - Arsenal also interested

Manchester City have approached Lyon over the signing of star midfielder Houssem Aouar, who has also attracted interest from fellow Premier League side Arsenal, according to journalist Julien Laurens.

The North London giants, managed by former City assistant Mikel Arteta, are ahead in the race for the Algerian - with club chiefs already meeting with Lyon's sporting director Juninho.

Pep Guardiola has always been a huge admirer of Aouar, and has put him on the list of creative midfielders he wants to recruit this summer. With the Catalan boss recently suggesting Phil Foden would replace the departing David Silva, it's difficult to imagine why the club would want to add to the already packed ranks in midfield.

With City reportedly approaching Aouar, it may suggest the club have identified what an incredible talent the 22-year-old could become. Carrying his side to a Champions League semi-final, Pep Guardiola will have recognised his qualities when they knocked the Blues out last week.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra