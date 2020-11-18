SI.com
Man City are 'actively pursuing' deal for Barcelona forward - €80-90M valuation mentioned for January window

Freddie Pye

Manchester City are reportedly now 'actively pursuing' a deal for Lionel Messi and are looking to 'potentially' sign the Barcelona forward in the January transfer window, according to the latest claims.

Yes, it's well and truly back. Two consecutive Lionel Messi transfer rumours in as many days suggests that we are slowly but surely edging towards the reopening of the January transfer market, but possibly more importantly, the presidential elections at Barcelona which could ultimately decide the Argentine's future at the club.

Following on from claims yesterday that Manchester City would be pursuing a deal for the Barcelona forward in January, additional details courtesy of the Transfer Window Podcast along very similar lines have emerged on Wednesday evening.

fbl-eur-c1-barcelona-bayern-munich (2)

According to the reports, Manchester City are now 'actively pursuing' a potential deal to bring Lionel Messi to the club in January, potentially. It was further revealed that when it comes to the finances involved on a transfer fee front, City are hoping to negotiate a deal for around €50-60 million plus current want away centre-back Eric Garcia. This is suggested to take the total value of a transfer fee to €80-90 million, given the valuation of the Spanish defender.

In terms of initial talks with the entourage around the Barcelona star, the Transfer Window Podcast claim that Manchester City have 'not been discouraged' by the initial 'enquiries and conversations' with Lionel Messi's entourage regarding a January move.

peru-v-argentina-south-american-qualifiers-for-qatar-2022

Well, it certainly looks like we're in for a busy few months and it's certainly not set to quieten down any time soon, especially considering that any sort of security surrounding Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona will not come until after the club's presidential elections towards the back end of January, 2021.

-----

