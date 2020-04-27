Man City are among eight clubs interested in Uruguayan starlet - Real Madrid and Wolves mentioned

Manchester City face a tussle with eight other clubs for the signature of Facu Pellistri, according to AS as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Premier League champions are interested in bringing Penarol winger Facu Pellistri to the Etihad Stadium. The 18-year-old, who has been playing in the Uruguayan Premier League, can play off both wings.

However, Manchester City are one of eight clubs looking to sign the 18-year-old with Spanish giants Real Madrid, Napoli and Wolverhampton Wanderers also hoping to make a move for 'the pearl of Penarol'.

While his work permit situation is not known, it has been reported that Pellistri has dual Uruguayan and Spanish nationality which may put Spanish clubs in pole position to sign the Penarol star.

