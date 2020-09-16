Man City are happy to wait and see whether Italian giants lower price for star defender

The Manchester Evening news' Simon Bajkowski reports that Manchester City are happy to wait to see if Napoli lower their asking price for Kalidou Koulibaly, while the Serie A club expect movement from Manchester before the start of their Premier League season, which is less than a week away.

Napoli have set a September 15th deadline for the negotiations but it is understood by Italian magazine Corriere Mezzogiorno that the deadline will not be respected.

(ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

That does not mean that talks are over, however. The 29-year-old has an agreement with City for a five-year, €12M per season deal and wants to take the opportunity.

The difference in valuations of Koulibaly is reported to be less than €10M, and with negotiations being slowed by the two club’s poor relationship and lack of direct communication between club executives. We could possibly be on our way to a stalemate.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra