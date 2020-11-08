SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City are 'interested' in Benfica striker and Uruguay international

markgough96

Manchester City are 'interested' in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez (21), reports CalcioMercato as relayed by Sport Witness.

Nunez recently hit the headlines after he scored in injury time to deny Steven Gerrard's Rangers a victory against Benfica in a pulsating 3-3 draw. 

The young striker signed for Benfica this summer, after he netted an impressive 16 goals for Almeria in the second tier of Spanish football. 

He also made his international debut for Uruguay last year, which he marked by scoring his team's only goal in a 1-1 draw with Peru. 

fbl-eur-c3-benfica-standard-liege

With Sergio Aguero's age and injury troubles creeping up on him, and some doubts about Gabriel Jesus's consistency, it is possible that City are in the market for a new striker. 

Nunez certainly has a profile that could attract City's interest, as CalcioMercato claim, but having only recently signed for the Portuguese side for £21.8 million, any move in the near future would likely require a figure of more than double that amount. 

Moreover, whether Benfica will be open to speaking to City after we recently sent them Nicolas Otamendi remains to be seen. 

However, the clubs should still have a good relationship, as Ruben Dias's transfer was completed without fuss, which could make a deal more likely.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City midfielder will play 'until he's 40', predicts his father

Kevin de Bruyne's father has spoken about the Man City midfielder's passion for football from an early age, and predicted that he will keeping playing 'until he's 40'.

markgough96

Ferran Torres to lead the line ahead of Gabriel Jesus - Manchester City vs Liverpool Predicted XI (PL)

It's almost time for the biggest game of the season so far, as Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad. Here's how we think the blues will line up...

richarddugdale

"My first thought is always to try to play for Man City" - Young midfielder opens up on his career so far

Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle has recently said it was 'always his first thought' to try to play for the club and a loan move had never crossed his mind.

harryasiddall

Everything You Need To Know: Manchester City vs Liverpool (Premier League)

The countries top two teams of the past few years will do battle on Sunday afternoon as Manchester City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium looking to close the gap between themselves and the current league leaders.

Harry Winters

Man City defender responds to comments in the media from Rio Ferdinand and Troy Deeney

Manchester City's Kyle Walker has been lauded in the media recently, but the defender has pledged that he can still improve further.

markgough96

Man City hold 'informal conversations' with Serie A striker's representatives - questions raised over managerial future

Manchester City have reportedly held 'informal conversation' with the representatives of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, however questions over the managerial situation at the Etihad Stadium have created problems for the Premier League club's pursuit.

Freddie Pye

"The truth is our last encounters were positive..." - Man City duo open up on Liverpool clash

Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva have opened up on their thoughts ahead of Sunday's giant Premier League clash against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Adam Booker

"He’s not ready, not yet." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Liverpool)

Manchester City welcome reigning champions Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday knowing a win puts them just two points behind the leaders with a game in hand.

harryasiddall

Man City, Barcelona and Juventus all 'interested' in Bundesliga striker

Manchester City, Barcelona and Juventus represent the 'most interested parties' in Borussia Monchengladbach's attacker Marcus Thuram (23).

markgough96

by

dominicscarlatti

Man City 'willing to close' deal for Barcelona star 'in the coming weeks'

It may only have just turned November, but as the new winter transfer window edges ever closer to reopening for another year, the stories and gossip surrounding Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona begin to reappear for round two.

Freddie Pye

by

dan burcea