Man City are 'interested' in Benfica striker and Uruguay international

Manchester City are 'interested' in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez (21), reports CalcioMercato as relayed by Sport Witness.

Nunez recently hit the headlines after he scored in injury time to deny Steven Gerrard's Rangers a victory against Benfica in a pulsating 3-3 draw.

The young striker signed for Benfica this summer, after he netted an impressive 16 goals for Almeria in the second tier of Spanish football.

He also made his international debut for Uruguay last year, which he marked by scoring his team's only goal in a 1-1 draw with Peru.

With Sergio Aguero's age and injury troubles creeping up on him, and some doubts about Gabriel Jesus's consistency, it is possible that City are in the market for a new striker.

Nunez certainly has a profile that could attract City's interest, as CalcioMercato claim, but having only recently signed for the Portuguese side for £21.8 million, any move in the near future would likely require a figure of more than double that amount.

Moreover, whether Benfica will be open to speaking to City after we recently sent them Nicolas Otamendi remains to be seen.

However, the clubs should still have a good relationship, as Ruben Dias's transfer was completed without fuss, which could make a deal more likely.

