Man City ARE interested in Bundesliga winger - but he is not a priority target

Man City are interested in Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, says Athletic journalist David Ornstein in light of recent speculation in the media - but he is not a priority target.

Bailey (22), has been mooted as a target for City as the club pursue a replacement for Leroy Sane, following the German's departure for Bayern Munich.

Recent reports stated that Bailey's value had dropped to around £30m due to the economic fallout from the Covic-19 pandemic. Ornstein, too, suggests that Leverkusen are willing to do business with a realistic price in mind.

However, the Jamaica international is not said to be the first-choice target, but Ornstein does not say which other players are ahead of the winger in City's targets.

Bailey is left-footed but is comfortable playing on either wing; a versatility that will appeal to Pep Guardiola. This season he has seven goals and three assists in 31 appearances in all competitions in Germany.

Bailey's statistics are unlikely to excite fans, but the winger is known for his exciting ability on the ball and strong dribbling skills. It is likely that City's interest does primarily lie elsewhere, though; Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal in particular is more likely to attract Pep Guardiola's interest.

