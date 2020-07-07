City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City ARE interested in Bundesliga winger - but he is not a priority target

markgough96

Man City are interested in Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, says Athletic journalist David Ornstein in light of recent speculation in the media - but he is not a priority target. 

Bailey (22), has been mooted as a target for City as the club pursue a replacement for Leroy Sane, following the German's departure for Bayern Munich. 

Recent reports stated that Bailey's value had dropped to around £30m due to the economic fallout from the Covic-19 pandemic. Ornstein, too, suggests that Leverkusen are willing to do business with a realistic price in mind. 

bayer-04-leverkusen-v-fc-bayern-muenchen-dfb-cup-final
(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein / POOL / AFP)

However, the Jamaica international is not said to be the first-choice target, but Ornstein does not say which other players are ahead of the winger in City's targets. 

Bailey is left-footed but is comfortable playing on either wing; a versatility that will appeal to Pep Guardiola. This season he has seven goals and three assists in 31 appearances in all competitions in Germany.

Bailey's statistics are unlikely to excite fans, but the winger is known for his exciting ability on the ball and strong dribbling skills. It is likely that City's interest does primarily lie elsewhere, though; Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal in particular is more likely to attract Pep Guardiola's interest. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City 'will' host Champions League RO16 clash after 'a lot' of pressure from Pep Guardiola

Manchester City's Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Real Madrid 'will' be played at the Etihad Stadium after 'a lot' of pressure from the club.

harryasiddall

by

Alphie Izzett

Everton to rival Arsenal for 'unhappy' Man City star

Former club Everton are rivalling Arsenal for Manchester City's John Stones, according to The Sun.

Nathan Allen

by

ANY1ABLUE

Man City player set to earn a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad

Phil Foden's excellent performances since the season's resumption are set to earn him an England call-up, reports David Ornstein.

markgough96

"City need more. City will find more..." - Leroy Sane: The Irreplaceable Illusion

Would Sane have changed City’s fortunes this season? Was his head already in Munich? Were we destined to a slow defence of our title regardless of his injury? They’re probably impossible questions to answer, but perhaps one that isn’t is the question of whether or not Sane is irreplaceable.

Ryan Corless

City Xtra plays: Football Manager (Part Three)

The first half of the season has gone better than expected. But now, as the temperature in real-life England at the time of writing hits the thirties, things are also starting to heat up in our Football Manager series.

Nathan Allen

Five Things We Learned: Southampton 1-0 Man City (Premier League)

Following a sobering defeat on the south coast against Southampton, Manchester City must reflect after a turbulent string of results. The result encapsulated a lot of talking points from this season. Even with Pep Guardiola, it appears 'Typical City' is alive and well. Here are the 5 Things Learnt from City's encounter with Southampton.

Rob Milarvie

Napoli chairman sets price for Man City target - players agent causing issues

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has set an initial price of €45 million, rising to €60-70 million in add ons, for Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly.

harryasiddall

by

Alphie Izzett

Pep Guardiola calls U23 starlet up to first team training after Sergio Agüero's injury

Young forward Liam Delap has become the latest youth player to be called up to train with the Manchester City first team.

Nathan Allen

Player Ratings: Southampton 1-0 Man City (Premier League)

Manchester City went through the most 'Typical City' of performances on Sunday afternoon, falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton, despite registering 26 shots at goal, and maintaining 76% of ball possession across the 90 minutes.

Brandon Evans

De Bruyne AND Foden Rested? - Southampton vs Manchester City (Team News)

Pep Guardiola has sprung a few surprises with the team selection for Manchester City's latest Premier League outing at St Mary's Stadium.

Nathan Allen