Man City Are ‘Most Likely’ To Make Move For £100M Striker – Player To Urge Club To Sell This Week

Manchester City are seen as the club who are most likely to make a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer, who will reportedly urge his club's chairman Daniel Levy to allow him to move in the transfer window.

According to information from the Telegraph on Tuesday, Harry Kane was hot on Manchester City’s radar last summer.

However, it is claimed that the club shifted their focus to Lionel Messi given his sudden desire to leave Barcelona.

Manchester City are regarded as the club who are most likely to make a move for the Tottenham goalscorer - who is seen by some at the Etihad as an ideal immediate replacement for the departing Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine forward is set to leave the club at the end of the current season, after Manchester City made the decision not to renew his contract. Both Barcelona and Juventus are hot on the heels of Aguero, especially considering he will not command any initial transfer fee from the end of June.

Addtional reports from the Times have also suggested that Harry Kane’s preferred destination is joining Premier League Champions Manchester City over any other club, despite reported interest from the likes of Manchester United, and La Liga duo Barcelona and Real Madrid.

It is claimed that Harry Kane will try once again this week urge Tottenham owner Daniel Levy to allow him to leave this summer, despite saying in a private meeting that the striker won’t be sold to any Premier League side – and setting his asking price at an eye-watering £150 million.

Pep Guardiola’s side had previously deemed Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland as the top priority for the departing Sergio Aguero, however the club believe the 20-year-old could be too expensive.

Erling Haaland’s £75 million release clause can be activated next summer, and with the club reaching the Champions League despite an almighty scare in the Bundesliga this season – it is increasingly unlikely that the Norwegian will seek a move away soon.

