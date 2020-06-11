Man City are one of four clubs 'interested' in highly-rated La Liga winger - Man United, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund also mentioned

Manchester City are one of four top European clubs claimed to be interested in the highly-rated Valencia winger Ferran Torres, according to Guillem Balague in conversation with SPORT.

It has been an interest well-documented by several sports outlets in recent weeks, but developments in the last few days have claimed that Ferran Torres is either in the process of leaving or considering a move away from the La Liga club.

According to respected journalist Guillem Balague in a Q & A with SPORT, Manchester City are one of four clubs interested in signing the 20-year-old Spanish winger.

It is suggested that not only is the youngster considering a move away from the club, but Valencia themselves are also in need of money - presumably as a result of recent events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, although this is unconfirmed.

Should Manchester City move their interest into the negotiation phase, it is claimed by Guillem Balague that they would face interest and competition from the usual suitors when it comes to a highly-rated winger - Chelsea and Manchester United of the Premier League, as well as Borussia Dortmund.

Reports of interest in attacking players appear to have picked up in recent days in the case of Manchester City, with suggestions that they may be interested in Bayer Leverkusen attacker Kai Havertz coming on Wednesday afternoon.

There is however, still some uncertainty surrounding the duration of the summer transfer market in England, with some sources suggesting that the Football Association and Premier League are exploring a window opening in July and closing in September/October - meeting the end of the current domestic campaign and the start of the next.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

We’ve been nominated for an award at the 2020 Football Blogging Awards - to support City Xtra, simply click HERE and head to ‘Best Club Content Creator - Premier League’, and vote ‘Man City Xtra’!