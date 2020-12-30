NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Man City are 'thinking about' moving for Bundesliga defender - Pep Guardiola is a 'big fan'

Manchester City are 'thinking about' moving to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.
Manchester City are 'thinking about' moving to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, according to FussballTransfers as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Austrian's future at the current Champions League holders has been called into question in the last few months. His contract is heading into its final year, with a number of different suitors already registering an interest.

(Photo by Lukas Barth-Tuttas - Pool/Getty Images)

Manchester City are now reportedly 'thinking about' signing Alaba, offering him a position in the midfield.

What perhaps makes this link even more believable is David Alaba's versatility - with Pep Guardiola already a 'big fan' of the player's ability, and how he can cover numerous positions in the squad quite easily. 

Alaba is claimed to be 'more open' to a reunion with Pep Guardiola, but his preferred destination is remains Spanish giants Real Madrid.

