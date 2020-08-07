City Xtra
Man City 'aren't hiding their interest' in France star - player could be sold if 'a bid deemed satisfying' is made

Adam Booker

Manchester City ‘aren’t hiding their interest’ in 22-year-old Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to Le Parisian via Sports Witness.

Should ‘a bid deemed satisfying' arrive for Aouar, Lyon 'won’t hold him back’. While there is no agreement between the Algerian and his club officially, a club source has said ‘everyone knows’ what the situation is.

fbl-eur-c1-lyon-juventus

The flashy midfielder is valued at £41M according to Transfermarkt. He put up a tally of 16 goals and 16 assists in his 97 appearances for Lyon in Ligue 1. 

With Manchester City already strengthening in attack and defence this summer, Aouar could be a solid signing to provide competition for Pep Guardiola's starting midfield options. 

