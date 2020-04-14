Man City 'ask' Inter Milan CEO about centre-back - Barcelona also interested

Manchester City have asked Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta about the possibility of signing centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, according to CalcioMercato as relayed by Sport Witness.

The current Premier League champions are on the hunt for a new centre-back; and a name that keeps cropping up is Italian youngster Alessandro Bastoni. CalcioMercato's report suggests City are asking about the player's availability.

(Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

However, it's not just City who see Bastoni as a possible target; Barcelona are also reportedly in the race for his signature. Inter however, have given both clubs a 'negative response' to their enquires, seeing the 21-year-old as a firm part of their plans.

Bastoni has managed to even take the place of legendary centre-back Diego Godin this season; with Antonio Conte preferring the Italian's clear ability at playing the ball out from the back.

(Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra