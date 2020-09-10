Man City asking for a 'fair price' of €25 million for young defender

Young Manchester City defender Eric Garcia could move to Barcelona for free when his contract expires unless the club accept the €15m offer currently on the table, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Blues are hanging on to their asking price of €25m for the young Spanish defender, however the Catalan side are not budging from their maximum €15m they have set aside to complete the transfer. If a deal is not struck soon, Garcia is free to negotiate a contract where he pleases prior to his contract expiring in June.

Garcia has not hidden his desire to move back to his boyhood club, where he spent nine years before making a move to The Etihad.

Garcia says he wants a 'friendly exit' from City, given how much they have aided his development. The Spaniard has played 23 first team games for Guardiola, proving himself to be a calm head on young shoulders in City’s defence.

