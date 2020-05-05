Man City aware they need to 'break their wage ceiling' to please star man

Kevin De Bruyne made some interesting comments during a recent interview with the Belgian newspaper HLN Sport.

Ever since Manchester City was given a two-year ban from the UEFA Champions League after breaching financial fair play rules, questions have been asked whether the club could hold onto its star players.

One of the names which is often discussed is midfielder Kevin De Bruyne; who hinted he could leave Manchester City if the ban is upheld when speaking to HLN a few days ago.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

However, in Monday's edition of HLN, the paper insisted the comments had been over-exaggerated.

Instead, the club is ready to sit down with the Belgian playmaker at the end of the season to discuss his future. City see De Bruyne as their star player and captain 'for the next five years'.

While keeping De Bruyne at the Etihad is an utmost priority, the board are 'aware they need to break their wage ceiling' to keep him.

