Man City, Barcelona and Juventus all 'interested' in Bundesliga striker

Manchester City, Barcelona and Juventus represent the 'most interested parties' in Borussia Monchengladbach's attacker Marcus Thuram (23), claims Bild as relayed by Sport Witness.

The forward is the son of France World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, who was a player at Barcelona while Pep Guardiola managed the 'B' team.

Marcus Thuram began his career in France with Sochaux before moving to Guingamp. In July 2019 he signed for 'Gladbach in a deal worth approximately £10 million.

(Photo by UWE KRAFT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The forward earned worldwide attention this season after he netted twice against Real Madrid in a 2-2 draw in the UEFA Champions League group stages. He has 17 goals in 47 appearances for the German side, and his dribbling skills and eye for goal have impressed onlookers over the past two seasons.

It is no surprise that the likes of City, Juventus and Barcelona are alleged to be interested in Thuram - with Real Madrid also said to be keeping tabs on the Frenchman.

The player's agent, Mino Raiola, is said to be working on a move to AC Milan, but may be waiting to see if a bigger club can be tempted to rival the offer.

The financial consequences of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have left 'Gladbach with a recognition that they may need to cash in on stars such as Thuram next summer - at which point City, if Bild are correct, may well make their move.

