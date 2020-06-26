Man City beat various Premier League and Bundesliga sides to the signing of Celtic starlet

Manchester City have beat various Premier League and Bundesliga sides to the signing of Celtic starlet, Josh Adam, according to a report in the Telegraph.

The 16-year-old had attracted attention from some of Europes top clubs, with Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig the main interested parties - but it's Manchester City who have reportedly got a deal done.

Adam has been offered a scholarship at the club, meaning he can sign a professional deal when he turns 17.

The attacking midfielder is rated as one of Scotland's brightest prospects and will join up with the youth teams at the City Football Academy with the intention of breaking his way into the first team.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra