Man City becoming 'increasingly hopeful' they can lure Barcelona star next summer

Manchester City are becoming increasingly hopeful that they can lure Barcelona and Argentine forward Lionel Messi to the Etihad next summer.

Guardiola’s presence at the club is a major pull factor, and one of the only reasons Messi would choose Manchester over another club, according to ESPN.

Plans are in place to discuss a potentially decade-long contract agreement with the City Football Group, in which there is a possibility for Messi to play for another club within the group, after several seasons at Manchester City.

According to Jack Gaughan of the Mail, Manchester City believe the marketing upsides of owning Messi would propel the club into a Super-Club, with the potential to be the most lucrative in world football.

Keeping Messi active in football into his 40’s gives the City Football Group a huge financial impetus, with the potential bring countless opportunities to grow the group into foreign markets and extend their global footprint. Officials at the Etihad believe the new commercial revenues from completing the signing would help finance the deal.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has been seemingly frustrated at the management hierarchy in Barcelona over the past few months and has previously requested a friendly exit away.

Having just signed a new contract at the Etihad, does Guardiola have what it takes to lure Messi to the Etihad for a reunion?

