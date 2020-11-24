SI.com
Man City becoming 'increasingly hopeful' they can lure Barcelona star next summer

Sam Puddephatt

Manchester City are becoming increasingly hopeful that they can lure Barcelona and Argentine forward Lionel Messi to the Etihad next summer. 

Guardiola’s presence at the club is a major pull factor, and one of the only reasons Messi would choose Manchester over another club, according to ESPN.

Plans are in place to discuss a potentially decade-long contract agreement with the City Football Group, in which there is a possibility for Messi to play for another club within the group, after several seasons at Manchester City. 

According to Jack Gaughan of the Mail, Manchester City believe the marketing upsides of owning Messi would propel the club into a Super-Club, with the potential to be the most lucrative in world football.

Keeping Messi active in football into his 40’s gives the City Football Group a huge financial impetus, with the potential bring countless opportunities to grow the group into foreign markets and extend their global footprint. Officials at the Etihad believe the new commercial revenues from completing the signing would help finance the deal.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has been seemingly frustrated at the management hierarchy in Barcelona over the past few months and has previously requested a friendly exit away. 

Having just signed a new contract at the Etihad, does Guardiola have what it takes to lure Messi to the Etihad for a reunion?

dan burcea
dan burcea

Titles from the English press:
"Manchester City not in the market for Messi"!

"Manchester City 'end Lionel Messi pursuit"!

and also:
"Forget the romance, Lionel Messi will not make Manchester City better"!
Jonathan Wilson
"Lionel Messi is not the best player in the world any more. Is it worth £500m to watch the end?"
"Don’t get me wrong. Messi was the greatest player on the planet. But times change. He’s a shadow of his former self now."
Paul Merson
Messi : "Expensive Mascot or Game Changer?"
This is true love for Messi!

'Manchester City not in the market for Messi'
'Manchester City not in the market for Messi'

Spanish football expert Semra Hunter reports that Manchester City will not be bidding for Lionel Messi when he becomes a free agent at the end of this season - partly due to his age and the finances involved.

Manchester City 'end Lionel Messi pursuit'
Manchester City 'end Lionel Messi pursuit'

Manchester City are supposedly out of the running to sign Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi, who is set to become a free agent next summer.

