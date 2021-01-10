Man City believe Borussia Dortmund star could lead the line for 'the next ten years' - club waiting to see if he's available

Manchester City believe Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland can lead the line for 'the next ten years' and are extremely interested if he were to become available this summer.

Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the Norwegian and, considering City are in the market for a striker this summer, he could become their number one target.

The Blues believe that a 15% sell-on clause placed in the deal to sell Jadon Sancho to Dortmund five years ago, could be discussed by the two clubs and potentially wavered in a deal for Haaland.

Just over a year after signing for the Bundesliga giants, Haaland's performances have attracted the interest of several top European clubs. Joining Dortmund for £18 million, the striker has gone on to scored a staggering 35 goals in just 34 appearances.

With City's struggles in-front of goal this season, and Sergio Agüero edging closer and closer to the exit door, Haaland seems like the man the hierarchy believe is the clubs next star striker.

