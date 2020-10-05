SI.com
Man City believe defender's departure is 'almost certain' - agreement with club is 'close'

Freddie Pye

Manchester City believe the departure of Eric Garcia before Monday's transfer deadline is 'almost certain', and that an agreement with Barcelona is 'close', according to the latest reports.

The saga linking the young defender with a move away from the Etihad Stadium has been ongoing for the last few months, after Pep Guardiola revealed in a pre-match press conference that the Spaniard had refused to sign a new deal with Manchester City. Despite tentative links to Napoli as part of a move for Kalidou Koulibaly earlier this summer, Eric Garcia looks set to return to Barcelona.

According to journalist Xavi Lemus, Garcia's departure to FC Barcelona is ‘almost certain’. An agreement between the two clubs is 'close'. It is suggested that Barcelona's latest offer for the player is €8 million as a fixed fee, with an additional €7 million in variables.

fbl-eng-lcup-man-city-bournemouth-3

Gerard Romero of RAC1 brings an additional update on the situation, stating that despite the player heading to Madrid for international duty, both clubs involved in the deal continue talks. Romero continues by confirming that Manchester City maintain their demand of €15 million as a fixed initial fee for the centre-back, and that Barcelona must complete the sale of Todibo before advancing for Garcia.

It is set to be a relatively quite transfer deadline day for Manchester City, with no major signings expected, however outgoings could be seen in addition to further loan deals out of the club.

