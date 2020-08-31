Man City believe that 'everything is on track' regarding purchase of Barcelona star

Man City believe that everything is on track regarding Lionel Messi, and they are waiting (as before) for Barcelona and Messi to resolve their issue, according to Sam Lee of the Athletic.

With each passing day, it seems Lionel Messi edges ever closer to the Barcelona exit door, despite Bartomeu's continued insistence that the legend will not be sold.

Yesterday, Barcelona's standpoint was backed up by La Liga, who reiterated that the star would only be sold if his €700M release clause was activated. However, later reports by various reputable outlets confirmed that this clause has now expired - strengthening the position of Lionel Messi as he agitates for a Pep Guardiola reunion in Manchester.

On top of this, Messi's refusal to attend the first day of Barcelona's training camp was a telling indication of his desire to leave and a positive sign for the Manchester City hierarchy.

The Argentine - backed by the expertise of his legal team - believes that he is no longer a Barcelona player due to the clause in his contract that states he can leave for free at the end of the season. Bartomeu and La Liga believe that this clause expired months ago when the season was set to end. Messi argues that it is still valid, as the season's end date was prolonged, so was the clause in his contract.

Currently, the dispute is between Messi and Bartomeu, all Manchester City can do is wait. Messi still hopes for the dignified exit he deserves, but each and every day that he fails to report for training is a day closer to Manchester City's dream move.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra