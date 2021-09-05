Man City Believe Midfielder's Loan Move Is A 'Show Of Faith' From Bundesliga Side

Manchester City staff believe Hamburg taking Tommy Doyle on loan for the season is a 'show of faith' in his ability.

The 19-year-old made the season-long loan move to Hamburger SV on deadline day just under a week ago. Despite featuring a few times in the first-team, the club now believes a loan is important for his development.

Upon his arrival in Germany, Hamburg sporting director Michael Mutzel told the press that, "Despite his young age, he [Doyle] is a player who leads the way on the pitch."

Making seven appearances for the club, Doyle is a player who is highly thought of by the hierarchy. Working around the squad for several years now, it's thought he could become a regular starter in the Bundesliga.

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for quadrupled wages and six-year contract after talks

READ MORE: New Man City signing reveals conversations with Fernandinho regarding move to the Etihad

According to Sam Lee in his latest piece for the Athletic, Manchester City believe Hamburg's stature will suit Doyle, while it's hoped that he will have a better chance of playing regularly.

They also believe the fact such a high profile Bundesliga side have shown faith in the young midfielder's ability sends out a huge message.

READ MORE: Man City set to enter 'bidding war' for Erling Haaland next summer

READ MORE: Kaka reveals all about his proposed move to Manchester in 2008

The grandson of Manchester City icons Mike Doyle and Glyn Pardoe, Doyle will look to kick on and gain some valuable experience in a foreign country to really challenge for a first-team spot upon his return.

Moves to the Bundesliga have benefited several players in recent years and a notable example is former academy prospect Jadon Sancho, who left the club with the hope of furthering his career at Borussia Dortmund.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra