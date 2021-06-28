Man City 'Best Placed' To Sign La Liga Defender - Club Labelled As In 'Pole Position' For Signing

Manchester City have been described as 'best placed' to sign Sergi Roberto from Barcelona, according to the latest reports from Spain.

The La Masia graduate's has been 'seduced' by the opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola and the prospect of playing in the Premier League - the Spanish duo interestingly share the same agent.

It has been suggested that Barcelona would be willing to cash in on the versatile midfielder should the right offer present itself, with the La Liga giants looking to add further freshness to their ranks after the recent acquisitions of Sergio Agüero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay.

The 29-year-old has one year left on his contract with the Spanish side and could be on his way out of the club, with previous reports confirming that contact has been made between the player's representatives and Etihad hierarchy.

According to Monday's edition of Spanish outlet Sport, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, City are still in 'pole position' to sign Roberto and a deal can be struck with some 'concrete effort' from Guardiola's side.

A straight-swap with the Catalan outfit for Aymeric Laporte, who is looking for a transfer this summer, has become highly unlikely - meaning that the Premier League champions could need to raise funds by offloading a few of their star men before announcing any signings.

Despite his preference to remain at his boyhood club, Roberto could be forced to find a new club this summer with the Barcelona squad undergoing a major overhaul under Ronald Koeman after a below-par 2020/21 campaign.

It is believed that Barcelona will sort out Roberto's future this summer to avoid the risk of losing him on a free in 2022.

It is worth noting however, that people close to the player have insisted that talks regarding a potential switch haven't been held and that Roberto is ‘calm’ and ‘oblivious’ to what is being whispered about his future by the media.

City have been linked with a host of players in recent months, but Roberto's positional play and creativity could come in very handy should the Manchester side pull off the signing of the midfielder

