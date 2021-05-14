Sports Illustrated home
Man City Brief Media On Reported Nuno Mendes Interest - Stance Revealed

Manchester City have briefed the media surrounding the rumours of the club preparing to launch a bid for Sporting Lisbon left-back Nuno Mendes.
Reports out of Portugal early on Friday suggested that the Etihad club were preparing a bid of trading a £44.3 million initial fee (€60 million / $72.5 million) and Pedro Porro - who is currently on loan at the Portuguese side - for the services of Mendes, who Manchester City have been linked with since early in 2021.

Despite those reports, the Daily Mail’s Jack Gaughan has revealed that Manchester City have publicly ruled out any deal for the promising 18-year-old fullback.

A possible reason for Manchester City’s apparent reluctance to go in for Nuno Mendes may be that the Lisbon club are said to be looking for a permanent deal for loanee Pedro Porro, claims the Mail's Goncalo Lopes.

On the back of that, the Portuguese side will not consider his fee as part of a deal to send Nuno Mendes to the Etihad this summer.

The club reportedly have a left-back high up on their priority list going into the summer transfer window in just a few weeks time. However, recent reports have suggested that the club will only splash the cash on a wide defender if they are able to offload Benjamin Mendy.

If Manchester City are to rule out the Sporting man, they have also been linked with moves for Atalanta’s Robin Gosens - who is in turn strongly linked with a move to Leicester, and Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico. 

