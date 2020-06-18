Man City came 'extremely close' to signing Arsenal star - Guardiola pulled out of negotiations

Manchester City came extremely close to signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2017 before Pep Guardiola had a late change of heart, according to The Athletic.

An unexpected new report details that Guardiola's side pulled out of negotiations after their manager changed his mind about bringing the Gabon forward to the Etihad.

This took place during the Catalan's second summer at the club, shortly after the arrival of Gabriel Jesus - how the manager would have envisioned fitting Aubameyang, Jesus and Sergio Agüero into one squad is unclear.

Txiki Begiristain was reportedly left to apologise to a 'disappointed' Aubameyang, who would later come to the Premier League when he joined Arsenal. In the same season, City signed stars including Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker, suggesting budgetary requirements may have motivated the cancellation of an Aubameyang move.

The following season, of course, Agüero made the PFA Team of the Year after a dazzling season helped City become the Premier League's first ever 'Centurions'.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang continued to impress at Borussia Dortmund before signing for the Gunners, where he has one of the best goal-per-minute ratios across all of Europe's top leagues since his arrival.

