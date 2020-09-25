Man City 'cannot be ruled out' in pursuit of Juventus defender - €25 million fee mentioned

Reports from Tuttosport suggest that Manchester City ‘cannot be ruled out’ as a potential suitor for Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani.

The 26-year-old is being ‘studied’ as a potential option and could be seen as a smart buy for the Premier League side, with a fee of between €20M and €25M being rumoured.

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Rugani has found it tough to get on the field with two of the worlds best defenders ahead of him at Juve, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini. Rugani made 10 appearances in Serie A in the 2019/20 season and is viewed as a very promising defender in the Juve ranks.

With City having holes to fill in defence, the Italian could be a solid fit in Pep Guardiola’s system, for a much lower price than other options.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra