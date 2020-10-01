SI.com
City Xtra
Man City centre-back a 'priority signing' for Barcelona - left-back could also join

Adam Booker

Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Barcelona’s priority is to sign a centre-back, reports Albert Rogé. Manchester City’s Eric Garcia is the chosen one and there is optimism regarding his signing. 

AS report that the Catalan giants are ready to raise their offer for Garcia, but are ‘not willing to go beyond €15M’. The City hierarchy would accept €18M - a sum that is ‘out of reach’ for the Catalan club; who would prefer to wait and sign the 19 year-old for free next summer. 

However, Toni Juanmartí of Sport reports that Barcelona trust that the negotiations will come to fruition before the market closes and have intensified contacts with the Premier League side. At a minimum, the operation will be around €15M plus variables, if no player is included in a deal. 

(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Juanmartí goes onto to say that Garcia is 'very grateful' to Pep Guardiola and would have 'no problem' staying at City this season, but the ideal situation is to move this year. City are aware of the player's desire, ​and are interested in reaching an agreement with Barcelona.

In a separate deal, Oleksandr Zinchenko could join Barcelona on loan before the window closes, suggests reports from Oriol Domènech. That deal however, would hinge upon the La Liga side’s ability to move on Junior Firpo before the window closes. 

