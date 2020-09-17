SI.com
Man City centre-back asks the club to leave this summer - Everton and West Ham interested

Shruti Sadbhav

As reported by The Times, four Premier League clubs including the likes of Fulham, West Ham United, Brighton, and Everton are in the race to sign Manchester City centre-back, Tosin Adarabioyo. The 22-year-old English defender has one year left on his contract, and he's reportedly told the club that he wants to go.

Not only that, but the report also says that several Championship sides are keeping a close eye on the Man City player. He spent the last two seasons with West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers respectively on loan and was quite impressive.

birmingham-city-v-blackburn-rovers-fa-cup-third-round

Having played 79 games over the last two campaigns, Tosin Adarabioyo is now eager to prove himself in the Premier League. The reports further claims that he will be ‘available for £8 million’.

Both Everton and Fulham are closely monitoring the player and could make an offer to Man City. On the other hand, West Ham United and Brighton have already shown their interest in the academy graduate. As of this writing, there are no confirmed reports about an official offer from any of the clubs mentioned earlier. However, Adarabioyo may leave Etihad in search of more game time this season. 

