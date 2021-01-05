Man City centre-back attracting 'admiring glances' from Juventus and Premier League club

Promising Manchester City centre-back Luke Mbete is reportedly attracting 'admiring glances' from both Juventus and Leeds United, following impressive performances for the club's academy.

The 17-year-old centre-back was only recently called up to the first-team matchday squad for Pep Guardiola's side - named as a substitute for the 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Athletic's Manchester City correspondent Sam Lee, Luke Mbete is 'very highly rated' within the City academy set up, and his performances over the past few months have attracted ‘admiring glances’ from clubs including Juventus and Leeds United.

At present, starting berths in the first-team seem quite a distance away for Mbete, even more so in the centre-back position. The impeccable form of John Stones and Ruben Dias, coupled by the back-up options of Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake, provide young talents with more than enough competition to get anywhere near a starting place.

Then there's the young talents that seem to be ahead of Mbete at this present moment. Given his previous experiences in the first-team, one would expect Taylor Harwood-Bellis to currently be ahead of Mbete in the pecking order.

However with rumours over a potential loan move for Harwood-Bellis, and the impending departure of Eric Garcia to Barcelona either this window or early in the summer, there is the possibility of a route to the first-team opening up for Luke Mbete.

