Man City centre-back chased by several English clubs - side in 'pole position' named

WillBeaman19

Joel Latibeaudiere has been linked with a move to Bournemouth and Swansea with both clubs in contact with Manchester City over a move for the defender, as per the Telegraph.

The centre back has recently been linked with a loan move away from the Etihad stadium, with Bournemouth in 'pole position' to secure the signature of the young defender according to FootyInsider. Luton Town and Bristol City are also keen on signing the defender.

The 20-year-old has had a stellar youth career captaining Manchester City at U-21 level and captaining the U-17 England side that won the World Cup.

The England youth captain's senior career hasn't quite taken off making zero appearances for the Manchester City first team and only making five appearances during a loan move to FC Twente. He will be looking to gain valuable experience during a loan move to the Championship.

