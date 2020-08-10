Man City centre-back drops major transfer hint - fans react with mixed feeling

Manchester City centre-back John Stones has dropped a major hint as to where his future lies in a recent Instagram post, on the four-year anniversary of his arrival at the Etihad Stadium in August 2016.

The 26-year-old arrived from Everton in the same summer as Pep Guardiola's official arrival from Bayern Munich, and if his playing ability and suitability to the Guardiola way wasn't enough pressure on him, his £47.5 million price tag certainly was.

Since then, his career has relatively stagnated, although the trophy haul possibly suggests otherwise. Some Manchester City fans may argue that at this stage of his career at the Etihad, his place in the team should be secure, however the summer transfer window and the planned overhaul in defence has brought major doubts over the future of the England international.

However, a post on John Stones' Instagram page on Sunday evening, celebrating the anniversary of his arrival at the club four years ago, may be a huge hint that his long-term future remains at the Etihad. Stones wrote: “Four years ago today I signed for this amazing club! What a four years it’s been! I have loved every minute and I am looking forward to my future here!”

Not exactly the words of a player who feels unsettled and is prepared to seek regular first-team football for a lesser side...

Manchester City fans were quick to react to the hint on Twitter, with a very varied spectrum of comments towards the post. While it appears there is a large contingent of support in favour of the defender remaining at the club, some remain of the mindset that his future lies elsewhere.

