Man City centre-back offered a new contract - future 'in the hands' of his agent

Sam Puddephatt

Eric Garcia (19) is currently stalling after Manchester City offered him a new contract. The Spanish defender is taking a while to review his potential options with his agent, Iván de la Peña, according to Mundo Deportivo as relayed by Sport Witness.

The centre-back spent the majority of his youth career in his home-town, playing for Barcelona, however he was brought to Manchester in 2017, and has since made 23 appearances for the senior team.

(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

According to Mundo Deportivo, Garcia has put his future in the hands of his agent, Iván de la Peña, who will decide on what is best for the defender. Barcelona are not hiding their interest in the teenager, as they look to bolster their defence before the start of next season.

It is thought that should he sign the deal, Garcia would be given £40,000 a week for his services, alongside bonuses that would surely bring that number much higher. Pep Guardiola has made it very clear that he wants to keep the teenager in his squad.

The Manchester City manager has said: “If Barcelona want him, they can call him. We are going to try and convince him to stay for many many years”.

