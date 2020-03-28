Man City centre-back set for summer departure - Juventus star wanted as his replacement

John Stones is 'losing his battle' to stay at Manchester City, with his days at the Etihad said to be 'numbered'. Pep Guardiola is keen to strengthen that area of his squad; with Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci touted as the manager's preferred option, according to the Daily Express.

Stones has so far failed to nail down a starting spot at centre-back since joining the club from Everton in 2016. A mix of injuries and bad form has seen the Englishman become a potential candidate to leave the club in the summer.

(IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola, as per the Daily Express' report, is said to be lining up Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci as Stones' replacement. Since joining the Italian giants in 2011, Bonucci has formed some strong partnerships in the back line, winning the Italian title seven times.

The 32 year-old has been of interest to Pep Guardiola at various times throughout his tenure, but a move has never materialised. With the departure of Vincent Kompany and the injury to Aymeric Laporte, the need for a central defender has been obvious; and Bonucci could be one the Catalan brings in to steady City's leaky defence.

(Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

