Man City centre-back target admits 'happiness' at interest from Premier League club

Jules Kounde, who was strongly linked with a move to Manchester City in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, has opened up on interest from the Premier League for the first time since the window closed on October 5th.

The Sevilla central defender was seen as the prime target for Pep Guardiola's side after talks with Napoli over Kalidou Koulibaly began to fall apart and a deal became less likely. Spanish press had claimed that City launched an official bid that was identical to the bid that ultimately saw Ruben Dias join the club, however the La Liga side rejected such an offer.

Speaking to Canal Plus and relayed by FootMercato on Monday evening, Jules Kounde has opened up on the interest for the first time, claiming that he was 'happy' upon hearing of the interest. The 21-year-old stated: "I was obviously happy. It would have been a good opportunity, but I'm in Seville and I'm very happy there."

Ultimately, Manchester City turned their attentions to Benfica central defender Ruben Dias, offering the same deal that was placed on the table for Sevilla. The 23-year-old joined the club in a deal that saw Nicolas Otamendi head in the opposite direction, with both players featuring in their debuts almost immediately after linking up with their respective clubs.

-----

You can follow us for live Man City updates here: @City_Xtra