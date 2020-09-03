Man City centre-back to STAY at the club for the remainder of his contract

Spanish football writer Adrian Sanchez has reported that Eric Garcia will stay one more season at Manchester City and will leave for free next summer upon the expiry of his contract.

It is rumoured that he desires to go back to his boyhood club Barcelona. The 19 year-old defender was a regular member of Pep Guardiola’s defensive rotation during the project restart matches, featuring in key clashes such as a league game against the newly-crowned champions Liverpool, and the Champions League quarter-final against Lyon.

Since that flurry of game time, Garcia has refused a contract extension at Manchester City, and has even looked to be on his way out the door this summer for cash, or possibly as part of a potential Lionel Messi deal with Barcelona.

Garcia had this to say on his future in Manchester, while away on international duty with the senior Spanish national team. Garcia said; "It is true I have told the club I do not intend to extend my contract beyond 2021. But I will return to Manchester when I am finished on international duty with Spain, and I am focused on next season with City.”

-----

