Man City centre-back transfer plans revealed - Napoli star the clubs 'favourite'

Manchester City's 'favourite' centre-back option this summer is Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly, with John Stones allowed to leave the club if the 'right offer is made', according to reports by journalist Jose Alvarez.

Earlier today, Alvarez revealed Manchester City's plans in the centre-back department for next season. Aymeric Laporte and Eric Garcia are the only two current central defenders in the squad who have a certain spot next season.

Adding to that, England international John Stones' place is not guaranteed and will be sold if 'the right offer is made'. Nicolas Otamendi is not mentioned, but it's assumed the Argentine will leave the club at the end of this season.

The player that's reportedly Manchester City's 'favourite' to fill the hole left by Vincent Kompany's departure is Kalidou Koulibaly. The 29-year-old has been on the club's radar for a long time now and it's no surprise to see the club make a move for a man of his quality.

Alessandro Bastoni and Caglar Soyuncu are two others also on the clubs 'shortlist', but the Leicester City defender is claimed to be too expensive.

