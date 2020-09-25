Man City centre-back 'very close' to leaving club - could finalise move in the coming days

Nicolas Otamendi is ‘very close’ to moving to Porto, reports Portuguese paper Correio da Manhã. Over the past few hours, the player has convinced Manchester City about his wish of returning to Portugal.

City will accept to loan him out and pay half of his €7M gross per season wages. The Argentinian should land in Porto ‘in the coming days’ so he can have his medical and sign a contract with the club.

However, contrasting reports on Friday afternoon have suggested the Argentine could be involved in a deal with Benfica, with Ruben Dias heading to Manchester City plus a fee in the region of €55M.

With young defenders coming through the ranks and one, possibly two, coming in this summer, Otamendi has found himself on the outskirts of the City defensive rotation.

Otamendi has been a key figure in City’s recent trophy winning era, making 210 appearances and scoring 11 goals in his time.

-----

