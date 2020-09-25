SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City centre-back 'very close' to leaving club - could finalise move in the coming days

Adam Booker

Nicolas Otamendi is ‘very close’ to moving to Porto, reports Portuguese paper Correio da Manhã. Over the past few hours, the player has convinced Manchester City about his wish of returning to Portugal. 

City will accept to loan him out and pay half of his €7M gross per season wages. The Argentinian should land in Porto ‘in the coming days’ so he can have his medical and sign a contract with the club.

However, contrasting reports on Friday afternoon have suggested the Argentine could be involved in a deal with Benfica, with Ruben Dias heading to Manchester City plus a fee in the region of €55M.

GettyImages-1201023216

With young defenders coming through the ranks and one, possibly two, coming in this summer, Otamendi has found himself on the outskirts of the City defensive rotation. 

Otamendi has been a key figure in City’s recent trophy winning era, making 210 appearances and scoring 11 goals in his time. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking: Man City set to complete signing of Portuguese centre-back for fee in the region of €65M

Manchester City are set to complete the signing of Ruben Dias from SL Benfica for a fee in the region of €60 to €65 million, according to the latest claims from Portugal.

Freddie Pye

Breaking: Man City forward ruled out 'for a few weeks'

Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out of action for 'a few weeks', according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Man City chief 'in love' with La Liga defender - 'preferable' that a deal be completed 'in the next few days'

Manchester City director Txiki Begiristain is reportedly 'in love' with Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, with the club ready to 'launch a new attempt' to sign the defender, according to the latest claims from Spain.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'cannot be ruled out' in pursuit of Juventus defender - €25 million fee mentioned

Reports from Tuttosport suggest that Manchester City ‘cannot be ruled out’ as a potential suitor for Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani.

Adam Booker

Man City 'expect' to complete the signing of Sevilla centre-back 'after the Super Cup'

Manchester City expect to complete the signing of centre-back Jules Koundé after the Super Cup final between Sevilla and Bayern Munich.

Adam Booker

Five Things We Learned: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth (Carabao Cup)

Manchester City edged past an experienced Bournemouth side in the Carabao Cup third round to a fourth round tie against Burnley next week thanks to strikes from two of the EDS' brightest prospects produced over the last five years.

Nathan Allen

Pep Guardiola raves about Liam Delap’s Man City debut, gives verdict on Zack Steffan

Pep Guardiola's men advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with Thursday night's victory over Bournemouth, but it was the performance from the academy stars that kept the City faithful buzzing.

Shruti Sadbhav

“It was a dream come true!” - Liam Delap gushes over unforgettable Man City senior team debut

Manchester City’s victory over Bournemouth in the third-round tie of Carabao Cup witnessed academy graduates Phil Foden and Liam Delap carving through the opponent’s defence.

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola's real plans for Liam Delap in Man City squad revealed

After an impressive performance from Liam Delap in Thursday night's Carabao Cup match against Bournemouth, Pep Guardiola has revealed his plans for the teenage striker.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City to include defender in second offer for Sevilla star

Manchester City have now decided to offer €70M plus Nicolás Otamendi in order to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé.

Shruti Sadbhav