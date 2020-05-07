City Xtra
Man City CEO 'gets tough' with Bayern Munich over transfer saga

richarddugdale

As the Leroy Sané 'will he, won't he' transfer saga with Bayern Munich rumbles on, things are said to be heating up in the boardroom, with the extent to which player interference in the process has been revealed via Sports Witness.

The Manchester City hierarchy have let their displeasure with Bayern Munich's 'antics' be known when it comes to signing Leroy Sané. Reports of a contract between the player and the German side is said to have been agreed, and an undervalued bid for the player rejected by City.

manchester-city-training-session (4)
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

However, the stunts used by the Bavarian giants to sign the winger are worse than thought. As reported by Fussball Transfers, Munich players 'intervened' when Sané had decided to extend his contract at the Etihad around a year ago, and 'won him over'. They now say there is 'no longer any question of an extension at City'.

This tactic is hardly surprising given the seeming desperation that the Bundesliga Champions have shown in their attempts to sign the winger over the last few years. The only thing not showing in their endless endeavour is the thing that could have landed them their man already - the right amount of money.

Bergiristain is said to be willing to keep Leroy at the club until his contract expires if Bayern do not meet their valuation of his worth. It sounds as though the frustration felt by the fans at this ongoing rigmarole is starting to show with the City brass as well.

-----

