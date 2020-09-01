SI.com
City Xtra
Man City CEO to travel to Barcelona this Friday - possible deal revealed

Nathan Allen

Almost one week on from Lionel Messi's earth-shattering announcement that he intends to leave Barcelona this summer, negotiations with Barcelona finally seem ready to begin. 

Reports indicate that Leo's father Jorge Messi will meet with the club president Josep María Bartomeu tomorrow in an attempt to negotiate an exit.

Now, it looks like Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano will also be travelling to Barcelona - on Friday, to discuss a transfer deal to bring Messi to the Etihad. 

According to journalist Lucas Scagliola, Soriano will go to the city with the intention of "paying little" and including players in the deal for Messi.

As early as last Friday, various sources were in agreement that none of Manchester City's big-name players would be up for grabs for Barca in this deal - namely Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva. 

However, other players could well appeal to Barcelona. They were already interested in wantaway Eric García, who has just one year left on his City contract, and have also been linked with full-back Angeliño. 

Even if both García and Angeliño are used, however, Barcelona are likely to demand a transfer fee too. That is, of course, if Lionel Messi's belief that he is a free agent is indeed found to be legally incorrect. 

dan burcea
dan burcea

"Forget the romance, Lionel Messi will not make Manchester City better"!
Jonathan Wilson
"Lionel Messi is not the best player in the world any more. Is it worth £500m to watch the end?"
"Don’t get me wrong. Messi was the greatest player on the planet. But times change. He’s a shadow of his former self now."
Paul Merson
This is the true opinion of the English press! Embarrassing!

