Man City 'charmed' and have scouted Belgian due - AC Milan also interested

richarddugdale

Manchester City could make a move for two young players of KV Mechelen in Belgium, according to Gazet van Antwerpen via Sport Witness. City are reported to be 'very keen' and have had scouts attend a game the two featured in as recently as February.

The players in question are Aster Vranckx, a 17-year-old Belgian midfielder, and Issa Kabore, an 18-year-old right-back from Burkina Faso. It's unclear whether City would be looking to sign them straight to the first team, but they have featured frequently for Mechelen in the Jupiler Pro League this season.

soccer-spain-winter-camp-kv-mechelen-thursday
(Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

City are said to be 'charmed' by the pair and reportedly could sign them regardless of financial setbacks due to the suspension of the current season. The game City's scouts attended was a 2-0 win over Vincent Kompany's RSC Anderlecht where Vranckx both scored and assisted.

With uncertainty surrounding both the futures of David Silva and Joao Cancelo at the Etihad, replacements for these positions could be required as soon as the start of next season.

Rivals are also interested in the two youngsters, with clubs across Europe watching them closely, and AC Milan specifically expressing interest in Vranckx. Their current club KV Mechelen value both players highly and it may take a 'monster bid' from Manchester City to lure them away. 

-----

